The army of the aggressor country of the russian federation continues to use boats to defend its positions in the temporarily occupied Kherson Region.

This follows from a statement by the spokesperson for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) responsible for southern Ukraine, Nataliya Humeniuk, made on the telethon air.

According to her, the AFU managed to destroy three russian boats maneuvering in the Dnieper River delta the other day. In this way, the occupiers tried to protect their positions and observation points in these territories.

"Again, three boats followed the course of a russian warship [were destroyed] in the past day," Humeniuk said.

Also, in the south of Ukraine, the control point of the enemy's drones was destroyed.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 28, analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) stated that the Ukrainian military had probably crossed over to the left bank of the Dnieper and occupied a number of positions in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

And on July 4, it became known that the russian military feared that the AFU could force the Dnieper River and were looking for boats for the occupiers.

Meanwhile, the intensification of the struggle of Ukrainian defenders for control over new points on the left bank of the Dnieper River near Kherson forces the russian command to think about transferring reinforcements there from the priority direction near Zaporizhzhia.