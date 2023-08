The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Tymur Tkachenko as Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries.

This is stated in the message of the government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Earlier, Tkachenko served as director of the Department of Urban Improvement of the Kyiv City State Administration, deputy head of the Darnytskyi District State Administration in the city of Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March the Verkhovna Rada appointed Oleksandr Kamyshyn as Minister for Strategic Industries.