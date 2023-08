The movement of Russian invaders in the direction of Berdiansk through Mariupol has slowed down.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the movement of the invaders towards the occupied Berdiansk slowed down, but did not stop. Russians continue to transport ammunition and fuel.

Besides, according to Andriushchenko, the invaders deployed another training ground on the territory of the Mariupol District.

According to the adviser to the mayor, the number of Russian troops in Mariupol decreased due to the transfer to the front, but the new replenishment is already being trained. According to him, up to 40,000 occupiers are in Mariupol and in the area.

Recall that earlier in the temporarily occupied Yuryivka, Mariupol District, Donetsk Region, there was a hit in the camp of the invaders. In Mariupol, 50 wounded occupiers were brought to the intensive care hospital, 13 of them died in the morning. It is reported that in the temporarily occupied Manhush the hospital is packed, 5 deceased occupiers are known.