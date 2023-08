Explosion in occupied Yuryivka in Donetsk Region: dozens of occupiers injured - Mariupol mayor’s adviser Andr

On Monday, an explosion occurred in the temporarily captured Yuryivka, near Mariupol, according to the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, the base of the Russian occupiers was hit.

Andriushchenko announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yuryivka. Blast. Consequences for now. Hitting the camp of the invaders in the Khvylia (Wave)camp. Duplet. No local was hurt... Nevertheless, the occupiers’ (losses) account for dozens already," he wrote.

According to Andriushchenko, the enemy tried to silence the fact of the hit.

"P.S. funny Russians first wanted to silence the fact, then tell that ‘all the locals were killed’, eventually they post cropped photos," he added.

Subsequently, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol reported an explosion at 11.42 a.m. from the side of Yuryivka/Yalta. The data is being clarified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously there was information that explosions sounded in the temporarily occupied Yuryivka, smoke was seen. Andriushchenko informed about a "hit."

In the temporarily occupied Oleshky, Kherson Region, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 2 warehouses with enemy ammunition and hit a cluster of invaders.

On August 12, an explosion occurred in the port area in the occupied Berdiansk (Zaporizhzhia Region).