Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President, said that three problems need to be solved to "accelerate the fair finalization of the war."

He wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, one of the problems is "bypassing sanctions and producing missiles in Russia."

"The solution: either the official change of Russia's status to a terrorist state, or harsh secondary sanctions against private intermediaries," Podoliak wrote.

He considers the second problem to be the insufficient number of weapons that the allies supply to Ukraine.

"Solution: mathematical analysis of the volumes of Russia's defense systems, storage and logistics capabilities. Transfer (to Ukraine) of optimal volumes of long-range missiles, shells, demining systems, front-line missile defense systems in accordance with needs," said the adviser to the Office of the President.

Besides, according to Podoliak, the isolation of the top leadership of the Russian Federation is necessary.

"The rejection of any direct communications, warrants of different jurisdictions for arrests for complicity in the commission of crimes," he offered a solution to the third problem.

The adviser to the President’s Office noted that the isolation of the top leadership of the Russian Federation will reduce the opportunities for diplomatic maneuver and will be a kind of signal for neutral countries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Podoliak recently said that Ukraine would not give Russia part of its territory in order to stop the war, because such "primitive agreements" lead to an escalation of the conflict in the future.