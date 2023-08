During the past day, August 15, the military of the aggressor state Russia shelled 16 settlements in the Donetsk Region. This is stated in the message of the Police of the Donetsk Region.

The enemy hit the cities of Avdiivka, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Krasnohorivka, the villages of Pivnichne, Velyka Novosilka, Yampil, Dalnie, Markove, Klishchiivka, Druzhba, Predtechyne, Torske, Yablunivka, Bohoiavlenka.

The invaders beat from aviation, S-300 surface-to-air missiles, Uragan MLRS, Grad, artillery, tanks.

28 civilian objects were damaged: 16 residential buildings, 2 medical institutions, factories, a tractor workshop, an enterprise, vehicles, and a household structure.

The occupiers dropped two FAB-250 guided aerial bombs on the village of Pivnichne, wounded two people. 6 private dwellings and a medical institution were damaged.

The Russian army fired on Siversk from Grads and artillery. They killed 1 person and wounded three; damaged 3 private houses and a medical institution.

The Russian military hit Kramatorsk and Sloviansk with Kh-22 and S-300 missiles, damaged enterprises.

The village of Markove fell under artillery fire. At least 4 private dwellings, and a household were damaged.

As a result of enemy attacks, one was killed in Yampil, and also several were wounded in Torske and Krasnohorivka.

Besides, today in the morning, the enemy from the Smerch multiple rocket launchers fired on Kostiantynivka. Shells hit a private house. According to preliminary information, people were not injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the defense forces of Ukraine liberated Urozhaine.

During the past day, Russian troops launched 42 missile and 56 air strikes, carried out 36 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and settlements. There were about 30 combat clashes at the front.