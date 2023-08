Mother of scandalous Kyiv City Council member Slonchak gives him USD 300,000, although she does not have such

The mother of Kyiv City Council member Volodymyr Slonchak (Batkivshchyna) gave him USD 300,000, although she had no such savings.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this by the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP).

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention, based on the results of monitoring the lifestyle of a member of the Kyiv City Council, revealed signs of a corruption criminal offense, which indicate his illegal enrichment in the amount of almost UAH 8.5 million.

According to his 2020 tax return, he received this amount as a gift from his mother.

However, the NACP found out that the size of her income over the past 22 years did not allow to accumulate the amount of funds to make such a gift.

In response to the request of the NACP, the council member’s mother explained that the presented amount was left as an inheritance from her late husband (the council member’s father), and the source of the funds is income from his business activities.

To her explanations, she added a notarized copy of the donation agreement of USD 300,000 (equivalent to UAH 8,480,380).

The NACP received a notarized certificate, which states that the only heir is the deceased's wife, who inherited her husband's real estate, but there is no information about the inheritance of monetary funds.

In addition, the deceased husband has a debt for a single contribution for individual-entrepreneurs in the amount of UAH 35,500.

The stated facts gave rise to reasonable doubts about the mother's ability to make such a gift to her son.

The NACP sent materials to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) to resolve the issue of entering information into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations on the grounds of a criminal offense and carrying out a pretrial investigation with the aim of bringing Slonchak to criminal responsibility.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 26, 2020, Slonchak attacked a patrolman on Lva Tolstoho Street in Kyiv after he was stopped.

The reason for the stop was that the driver of the Mercedes, Liudmyla Kostenko, a member of the Kyiv City Council, was driving without headlights on.

He was detained and later sent under house arrest.

The Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko dismissed him from the position of deputy mayor, which he held at the time.