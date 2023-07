Ukrnafta will receive more than 100 gas stations of Russian Tatneft into management - ARMA

Ukrnafta, the largest oil producing company, will receive more than 100 filling stations owned by Tatneft (Russia) into management.

This is stated in the message of the Asset Recovery And Management Agency (ARMA), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, an agreement meeting was held on the transfer to the management of more than 100 gas station network facilities belonging to Russian Tatneft.

"The seized assets, which are located in the Kharkiv and Poltava Regions, are planned to be transferred to the management of the largest oil and gas producing company in Ukraine, Ukrnafta, according to a special procedure based on the order of the government (Art. 21-1 of the Law on ARMA)," the statement said.

According to the head of ARMA Olena Duma, the priority of the state is to promptly transfer the asset to the manager, and at the same time to ensure effective management, primarily paying proper income to the state budget.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, ARMA suspects Naftogaz of submitting inaccurate data regarding Glusco gas stations.