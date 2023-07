Due to Russia's aggression, 1.4 GW of thermal generation capacity of the company DTEK Energo is unavailable within the energy grid.

This follows from a statement by the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to DTEK Energo CEO Ildar Salieiev, DTEK thermal power plants have been attacked by Russia more than 40 times since February last year.

"Due to the attacks, 1.4 GW of the company's thermal generation capacity is unavailable to the power system. At least UAH 7 billion are needed to restore the equipment. In the conditions of war, the volumes are colossal. To cover such a huge amount, we will attract both our resources and rely on the state program to restore Ukrainian energy," Salieiev explained.

At the same time, he noted that the company is actively preparing for the heating season of 2023/2024; in particular, in six months of this year, the company has already invested UAH 1.5 billion in repairs of power units of its own thermal power plants.

"In the March-June period, seven TPP power unit repairs were carried out. The same number is still in the process. According to preliminary data, DTEK Energo's investments in the repair campaign for the first half of this year amounted to UAH 1.5 billion. There will be more in the future because the energy companies plan this year's repair campaign to bring 27 power units into order. There are both planned repairs and restoration work," said Salieiev.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, due to Russia's aggression since 2014, Ukraine's energy grid has lost 27 GW of installed capacity.

The company DTEK Energo is a structure of the DTEK holding, which combines coal business, electricity generation, and mining engineering enterprises.

DTEK manages the energy assets of System Capital Management.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov.