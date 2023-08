Hydro unit of one of HEPPs and 1 more power unit of TPP connected to power system

The hydroelectric unit of one of the hydroelectric power plants (HEPP) and the power unit at the thermal power plant (TPP) in the Donetsk Region, which was previously disconnected due to damage caused by shelling, are connected to the power system.

This was announced by the press service of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Energy workers have successfully put into operation, after reconstruction, a hydro unit of one of the HEPPs with a capacity of over 57 MW. In addition, at the same station, measures have been taken to restore the equipment damaged as a result of missile and drone attacks. This allowed to increase the possibility of generating the HEPP's capacity by 100 MW," the message says.

It is noted that the total output of electricity from this hydropower plant to the unified energy system of Ukraine has been increased by 157 MW.

"Repairs are underway at one of the generation facilities in the Donetsk Region, which was damaged as a result of shelling. In particular, a unit that will add 125 MW of power to the power system has come out of repair," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine plans to add 2.9 GW of capacity to the power system by December.