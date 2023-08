The Central Election Commission (CEC) recognized lawyer Mykola Tararin as the elected member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People party instead of Andrii Kholodov, who resigned as MP after it became known to the media that he had gone abroad to build a family business. This is stated in the message of the CEC, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The CEC reported that the commission received the resolution of the Verkhovna Rada dated August 9, which prematurely terminated the mandate of MP Kholodov, in connection with his personal resignation statement.

Kholodov was elected at the extraordinary elections of Members of Parliament of Ukraine on July 21, 2019 in the nationwide multi-mandate electoral district from the Servant of the People political party.

The CEC considered the specified resolution and recognized Tararin, the next candidate included in the election list of the Servant of the People party under No. 147, as an elected MP.

At the time of his candidacy for the Parliament in 2019, he worked as a lawyer for the Gelon law firm, the founder and owner of which was Serhii Ionushas, MP from the Servant of the People party. Since 2019, this company has been registered under Hanna Ionushas. The Gelon firm, which works in the field of intellectual property, represented in particular the interests of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Kvartal 95 studio.

In 2015, Tararin received a lawyer's license from the Bar Council of the Kyiv Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 9, the Verkhovna Rada prematurely terminated the mandate of Andrii Kholodov, Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, in connection with his submission of a corresponding application. According to mass media, Kholodov has been abroad since January of this year, where he is building a family business.