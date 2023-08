The missiles with which the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine that night were manufactured this year. The head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak announced this on Telegram.

"This night, the Russians fired on Ukraine, in particular, with Kh-101 missiles. These missiles were manufactured by the Russians this year. There are about 30 foreign chips in the Kh-101 released in April," Yermak wrote.

He added that Ukraine collects all the necessary information, works with partners and regularly communicates with them. At the same time, partner governments are also working with chipmakers and suppliers.

He also stressed that certain restrictions have already been imposed, but sanctions need to be tightened so that the aggressor country Russia cannot receive critical components and produce missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at about 4 a.m. on August 15, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 28 air and sea-based missiles, air defense forces destroyed 16 cruise missiles Kh-101/Kh-555, Kalibr.

Earlier, a spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat warned that on Independence Day, the aggressor country Russia could stage a massive shelling of Ukrainian cities, because it gravitates towards sacred dates. Nevertheless, according to him, the Air Force is always ready to repel enemy attacks, regardless of whether it is a festive day or an ordinary day.