On August 15 at around 4 a.m., russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 28 air- and sea-based missiles, and Ukraine’s defenders destroyed 16 Kh-101/Kh-555 and Kalibr cruise missiles.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

In total, launches of at least 28 cruise missiles of various types were recorded:

Four Kh-22 cruise missiles - from six Tu-22M3 long-range aircraft (airfields based in Soltsy and Shaykovka);

Twenty Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from 11 strategic aviation aircraft (Engels and Olenegorsk airfields);

Four Kalibr cruise missiles from a frigate from the Black Sea (Yalta region).

An air alert was announced throughout the territory of Ukraine. Air defense worked in many regions: anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, fighter aircraft, and direct cover units.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat by the forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with units of other components of the Defense Forces, the following were destroyed:

16 Kh-101/Kh-555 and Kalibr cruise missiles.

In addition, eight launches of enemy S-300S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles were recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia Regions.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in Lviv, as a result of russian missile strikes on the night of Tuesday, August 15, fragments of downed targets damaged residential buildings, and a fire broke out. Houses were also damaged in Sukhovol and Stavchany. Four people were injured.