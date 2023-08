Armed militants of the aggressor state of Russia tried to cross the state border of Ukraine within the Novhorod-Siverskyi territorial community. The commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Naiev announced this on Telegram on Tuesday, August 15.

"In the Northern operating zone, within the Novhorod-Siverskyi territorial community, another hostile attempt to cross the state border of Ukraine from the Russian Federation has been stopped. A guard of an observation post noticed two armed groups of militants approaching the control strip from different sides. A shooting battle ensued,” the statement said.

A senior commander immediately decided to launch artillery strikes, at the same time an anti-sabotage reserve with air defense units was sent to the state border, the commander noted. According to preliminary data, the sabotage and reconnaissance group of the occupiers consisted of five and seven militants, respectively. After suffering casualties wounded and killed, the enemy retreated, Naiev wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of August 1, an attempt by an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group to cross the state border of Ukraine was stopped.

During July, four attempts to get into the Ukrainian territory by the enemy's sabotage and reconnaissance groups were discovered on a section of the Russian-Ukrainian border within the Chernihiv and Sumy Regions.

Besides, the Armed Forces of Ukraine laid tens of thousands of mines on the border with the Republic of Belarus in the Rivne Region.