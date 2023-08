Last night, an attempt by an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group to cross the state border of Ukraine was stopped within the borders of the Chernihiv Region. This was announced on August 1 by the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhii Naiev.

"Four armed persons were spotted by the border guards of the 2nd border outpost with the help of thermal imaging cameras. According to the decision of the senior observation post, fire was opened on the enemy, which forced it to retreat," he said.

The Lieutenant General added that at the same time, following an alarm signal, reserves from the border detachment and the Armed Forces advanced to the scene.

"The enemy once again suffered losses and did not achieve the goal," Naiev emphasized.

Last Sunday, June 25, the former head of the General Staff of Great Britain, Lord Richard Dannatt, said that the Wagner PMC could attack Ukraine from the territory of Belarus.

And on June 30, it became known that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, expressed his fears about the transfer of the Wagner PMC to Belarus.

Earlier, in order to check the readiness of the forces and means to respond adequately to the attempts of the enemy, in particular the Wagner PMC, to enter Ukrainian territory from the Belarusian direction, the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, made a working trip to the borders of the Chernihiv Region.