SSU General Shaitanov sentenced to 12 years in prison for preparing terrorist attacks in Ukraine

Former Major General of the SSU Valerii Shaitanov was found guilty of high treason, attempted terrorist act, as well as possession of ammunition and sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The Prosecutor General's Office announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He was sentenced to 12 years behind bars with confiscation of property.

Prosecutors in court proved that Major General of the SSU collected information that constituted a state secret and transmitted it to representatives of the Russian Federation.

The investigation found that the official was in agent communication under the pseudonym "Bobyl" with the colonel of the FSB Igor Egorov, who under the call sign "Elbrus" was one of the organizers of the occupation and deployment of terrorist activities in the Donbas in the summer of 2014.

On the instructions of the special services of the aggressor country, the convict searched for persons among former SSU servicemen to commit a terrorist attack.

His goal was the murder of Chechen Adam Osmayev, who since February 2015, during the war in the east of Ukraine, headed the Dzhokhar Dudayev International Peacekeeping Battalion.

Then law enforcement officers prevented the murder planned by the special services of the Russian Federation.

Criminal proceedings against an employee of the Department of Counterintelligence Operations of the FSB of the Russian Federation, who recruited the convict, are currently under trial in absentia in court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2020, Major General of the SSU Shaitanov was detained for working for the FSB of the Russian Federation and ordering the murder of Osmayev.