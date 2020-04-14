SBU Detains SBU Major General Shaitanov On Suspicion Of Planning Osmayev’s Murder On Instructions Of Russian Intelligence Services

SBU Detains SBU Major General Shaitanov On Suspicion Of Planning Osmayev’s Murder On Instructions Of Russian I

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained SBU Major General Valerii Shaitanov on suspicion of planning the assassination of the former commander of the volunteer battalion of the anti-terrorist operation forces Adam Osmayev on instructions from the Russian intelligence services.

The press service of the Security Service of Ukraine announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv ordered arrest of Ihor Redkin in January on suspicion of organizing the murder of Amina Okueva, a former fighter with an ATO volunteer battalion.