subscribe to newsletter
26.85 27.25
29.15 29.8
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • SBU Detains SBU Major General Shaitanov On Suspicion Of Planning Osmayev’s Murder On Instructions Of Russian Intelligence Services
14 April 2020, Tuesday, 17:56 117
Politics 2020-04-15T01:45:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
SBU Detains SBU Major General Shaitanov On Suspicion Of Planning Osmayev’s Murder On Instructions Of Russian I

SBU Detains SBU Major General Shaitanov On Suspicion Of Planning Osmayev’s Murder On Instructions Of Russian Intelligence Services

Даша Зубкова
sbu, detention, Adam Osmayev, assassination, Major General, Valerii Shaitanov

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained SBU Major General Valerii Shaitanov on suspicion of planning the assassination of the former commander of the volunteer battalion of the anti-terrorist operation forces Adam Osmayev on instructions from the Russian intelligence services.

The press service of the Security Service of Ukraine announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv ordered arrest of Ihor Redkin in January on suspicion of organizing the murder of Amina Okueva, a former fighter with an ATO volunteer battalion.

Больше новостей о: sbu detention Adam Osmayev assassination Major General Valerii Shaitanov

SBU Closes Case Of Attempt Upon Life Of Ex-Prosecu...
MP Melnyk: Russia Releases 4 Ukrainian Fishermen D...
Shokin: Gongadze And Sheremet’s Assassination Paym...
SBU: No Evidence Of Russian Security Services' Inv...
SBU Detains SBU Major General Shaitanov On Suspicion Of Planning Osmayev’s Murder On Instructions Of Russian Intelligence Services
Cabinet Includes Hydroxychloroquine And Lopinavir In List Of Medicines To Prevent Coronavirus Exempted From Import Duties And VAT
News
Monk Of Pochayiv Lavra Died Of Coronavirus - Klitschko 18:09
Fire In Chornobyl Zone Extinguished - State Ecological Inspectorate Acting Chair Firsov 18:07
IMF Worsens Ukrainian GDP Forecast From 3% Growth To 7.7% Decline In 2020 18:05
Cabinet Includes Hydroxychloroquine And Lopinavir In List Of Medicines To Prevent Coronavirus Exempted From Import Duties And VAT 18:01
SBU Detains SBU Major General Shaitanov On Suspicion Of Planning Osmayev’s Murder On Instructions Of Russian Intelligence Services 17:56
more news
Maize takes up 60% of UkrLandFarming's sown area this season 13:59
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 325 To 3,102, Number Of Deaths Up 10 To 93 On April 12 – Health Ministry 12:25
US Department of State representative George Kent contributed to the embezzlement of US taxpayers' money through a shell company – Derkach 17:39
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 270 To 3,372, Number Of Deaths Up 5 To 98 On April 13 – Health Ministry 13:24
Rada Allows Local Authorities To Establish Special Entry-Exit Regime And Create Checkpoints In Certain Areas Of Quarantine 17:40
more news
70% Of Pollees Questioned By Rating Sociological Group Advocating Prolongation Of Quarantine Till June, 80% - Toughening Of Quarantine During Easter Holidays 13:28
Rada Cuts State Budget 2020 Revenues By UAH 119.7 Billion To UAH 975.8 Billion, Ups Expenditures By UAH 82.4 Billion To UAH 1,266.4 Billion 17:29
Rada Allows Local Authorities To Establish Special Entry-Exit Regime And Create Checkpoints In Certain Areas Of Quarantine 17:40
19 Coronavirus Cases Registered In Armed Forces Of Ukraine 12:31
SESU Continues Extinguishing Forest Fire In Territory Of 4 Forestry Areas In Chornobyl Zone 13:22
more news
IMF Worsens Ukrainian GDP Forecast From 3% Growth To 7.7% Decline In 2020
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok