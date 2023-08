The number of victims of the Russian missile attack in the Lviv Region has made 19 people.

The head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi has announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The number of people in the Lviv Region who suffered as a result of the missile attack of the Russians this night has increased to 19. Among them, there are six older people who are between 62 and 75 years old," the report said.

It is indicated that most of the victims were diagnosed with bruises, cut wounds and acute reactions to stress.

Besides, a 10-year-old child, whose injury was previously known, has a bruised foot.

"The most important thing is that everyone is alive. People are being given the help they need. The Russians and their associates will not have a single calm place on Earth," Kozytskyi added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously it was reported that on the night of August 15, Russian terrorist troops attacked the Lviv Region with 7 missiles, 6 of them hit. As a result of the shelling, 15 injured people were known. About 40 houses were damaged.

Besides, Russian terrorist troops launched a missile attack on an industrial facility in Lutsk. The number of wounded as a result of the Russian missile attack on Lutsk increased to 4, and 3 people were killed. All of them are employees of the enterprise, which was targeted by two Russian missiles.

The invaders also carried out a missile attack on Dnipro. They hit an industrial enterprise and a sports facility, where all-Ukrainian competitions were also accepted. Currently, 2 victims are known.

Recall that at about 4 a.m. on August 15, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 28 air and sea-based missiles, the defenders destroyed 16 cruise missiles Kh-101/Kh-555, Kalibr.