There will be no mass events on Independence Day in Kyiv

The Kyiv City State Administration does not plan mass events for Independence Day on August 24.

The Kyiv City State Administration announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"The city is not planning mass events," the administration said.

On the other hand, the Kyiv City State Administration does not know whether public mass events will be held, but there will not be any at the city level.

At the same time, on August 23, celebrations will be held to raise the state flag near the city hall.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the Independence Day of Ukraine, the aggressor country of Russia may commit another act of missile terrorism.

Independence Day of Ukraine is the most important state holiday. Many generations of Ukrainians fought for statehood, and this value motivates the current fighters for the freedom and liberation of Ukraine to continue their hard and creative work.

Earlier, the spokesman of the command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat noted that you can expect anything from the enemy at any time, but on the Independence Day of Ukraine, the military will control the situation more strongly.

On August 24, the film "Independence Day" will be released in selected cinemas. On the eve of the limited release, special screenings will be held in a number of Ukrainian cities, where members of the creative team will personally present the film.