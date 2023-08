Power transmission line in Kyiv Region disconnected again due to damage on territory of Belarus - Energy Minis

As a result of damage on the territory of Belarus, the 330 kV power transmission line in the Kyiv Region was disconnected again.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The disconnection of the 330 kV line in the Kyiv Region, which partially passes through the territory of Belarus, was recorded. The place of damage is a section on the territory of Belarus," the message says.

According to the report, on August 6, an autotransformer at one of the 330 kW substations of NEC Ukrenergo in the Odesa Region shut down twice, as a result of which 156,000 consumers lost power twice in a day.

Two 330 kV power transmission lines in the Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava Regions were also disconnected for a short time.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 2, due to damage on the territory of Belarus, the power transmission line in the Kyiv Region was disconnected twice.