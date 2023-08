Conflict arises between Kadyrov’s military and Dagestanis in Mykhailivka, which turns into a battle. The enemy

On Saturday, August 12, in the temporarily occupied Mykhailivka, Zaporizhzhia Region, a conflict took place between Kadyrov’s militaey and Dagestanis, which turned into a battle with the use of underbarrel grenade launchers, hand grenades and small automatic weapons. The enemy lost 20 occupiers, more than 40 were wounded.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center.

Thus, in the temporarily occupied village of Mykhailivka, a conflict took place between units of the Russian army.

"According to information from the underground, on Saturday, August 12, Russian propagandists arrived in the village of Mykhailivka, Vasylivskyi district, at the temporary occupied territories (TOT) of the Zaporizhzhia Region, to shoot a story about the "great contribution" of a high-ranking official from among the Kadyrov’s military to the development of the occupied territories," the message reads.

It is noted that around 8:00 p.m. on August 12, a verbal altercation took place in the area of the village's Central Park between Kadyrov’s military and Dagestanis from another unit of the Russian occupation forces. During the quarrel, one of the occupants opened fire in the air from a small automatic weapon.

"During the clash, one of the occupiers was inflicted with numerous stab wounds incompatible with life. This led to an open confrontation between the units using underbarrel grenade launchers GP-25 Koster, hand grenades and small automatic weapons," the National Resistance Center reported.

It is indicated that the Dagestanis were successful during the battle. On both sides, 20 servicemen of the units of the aggressor state were irretrievably lost, and more than 40 were wounded.

"The commander of the Kadyrov’s unit (probably with the rank of colonel) was sent to the front lines as a punishment," the authority added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, August 11, a shootout took place between the Kadyrov’s military and the Russian military in the temporarily occupied village of Urzuf in the Donetsk Region. It became known about seven killed civilians.