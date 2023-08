On Friday, August 11, in the temporarily occupied village of Urzuf, Donetsk Region, a shootout took place between the Kadyrovites and the Russian military. It is known about seven killed civilians.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko announced this.

"Yesterday (August 11 - Ed.) in the village of Urzuf, there was a very serious shootout near Mariupol. According to one version, the Kadyrovites got drunk and shot civilians and the military of Russia," the report said.

Initially, it was known about at least three civilians who were injured after the shootout. The Mariupol City Council reported that 4 occupiers were killed in the shootout.

As of the morning of August 13, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol clarified the data. In particular, he reported the killing of 7 civilians.

"Kadyrovites were allowed to rest in Urzuf and they had a conflict with the local military commandant's office. They began to tear each other down and a shootout arose. In addition to the Russians, civilians were shot. We know about the killing of two teenage girls, four boys and a woman," he said.

