Russian troops last night launched 3 missile attacks on the village of Stepne, Zaporizhzhia Region, two people were killed, three victims were recovered from under the rubble.

The Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Zaporizhzhia Region and the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Yurii Malashko announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The State Emergency Service said that at about 2 a.m. the enemy launched missile attacks on one of the settlements of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

As a result of shelling in the territories of two households, two residential buildings were completely destroyed, two more houses were damaged.

"3 people were rescued, unfortunately, two died. Emergency workers carried out search and rescue operations at the sites of strikes and pulled victims from under the rubble," the State Emergency Service said in a statement.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Yurii Malashko said that a 77-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were killed as a result of a missile strike on Stepne.

In total, over the past day, the invaders inflicted 99 strikes on 24 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

The enemy beat missiles and shells from multiple rocket launchers and artillery.

Besides, Russian troops used barraging ammunition.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 12, Russian invaders dropped a guided aerial bomb on the city of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Region, a policeman was killed, and another 12 people were injured.

On the night of August 14, the Russian army again attacked Odesa with cruise missiles and kamikaze drones, which caused several fires in the city. It is also known about the wounded.

According to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, the purpose of Russian terrorist attacks on the Odesa Region is to destroy the Ukrainian infrastructure that ensures the functioning of the grain corridor, as well as an attempt by the aggressor state of the Russian Federation to make the world dependent on Russian grain and their logistics.