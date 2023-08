418 settlements in the Donetsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Luhansk, Sumy and Chernihiv Regions were cut off due to shelling by the Russian occupiers.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As a result of nighttime enemy shelling in Odesa, the 110 kV overhead power line was disconnected, which led to the blackout of about 2,000 consumers. In an hour and a half, it became possible to restore power to consumers. For technological reasons, power transmission lines and substations of NEC Ukrenergo were turned off six times on Saturday and Sunday in the Volyn, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil and Poltava Regions," the message reads.

According to the report, in the Volyn Region, the blackout led to the de-energization of almost 2,500 consumers in the city of Lutsk, and on Sunday, due to the blackout, trains were disrupted in the Khmelnytskyi Region.

11,300 consumers remain without power in Kherson.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last night the Russians attacked Odesa with kamikaze drones and Kalibr missiles, as a result of the downing of enemy missiles in Odesa, a dormitory of an educational institution, a residential building and a supermarket were damaged, and several fires broke out.