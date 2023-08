It was loud in occupied Oleshky. Defence forces destroy 2 ammunition depots and hit occupiers

This night, in the temporarily occupied Oleshky, Kherson Region, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 2 warehouses with enemy ammunition and hit a cluster of invaders.

Vladyslav Nazarov, the speaker of the South Operational Command, has announced this.

"In the temporarily occupied Oleshky, 2 depots with ammunition were destroyed for half a night, and there are also hits on the cluster of occupiers," the report said.

Besides, Nazarov published a corresponding video.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of July, an explosion occurred in the temporarily occupied Oleshky, Kherson Region, on the land plot of Heorhii Zhuravko, whom the invaders appointed "mayor" of the city.

Meanwhile, in the Kherson Region, explosives experts discovered an unexploded Russian Tochka-U missile and showed its neutralization.

Earlier, Russian invaders and collaborators said that the Ukrainian Defense Forces allegedly attacked two bridges in the south of the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson Region. It is reported that these were bridges in the area of Chonhar and Henichesk.

Later, the Russian invaders again organized a pontoon crossing near the Chonhar Bridge, which was damaged by a missile strike by the Armed Forces on August 6. The occupiers erected a pontoon bridge in this place for the second time in recent months.