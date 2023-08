Ukrainian border guards, with the support of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, have restored the border sign on the Zmiinyi Island.

The head of the State Border Guard Service Serhii Deineko announced this on Facebook.

"Today, August 12, 2023, the servicemen of the Izmail border detachment, with the full support of the servicemen of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, restored historical justice - a border sign was installed on the Zmiinyi Island," Deineko said.

He recalled that the previous sign, which stood on the island before the full-scale invasion, was brazenly destroyed by the Russian invaders.

"The next border sign will be installed in our Ukrainian Crimea after its release by the Defense Forces of Ukraine," he added.

Deputy Chief of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Dmytro Usov added: "We remember everyone who liberated the Zmiinyi Island, remember everyone who liberates our every piece of land. And we will certainly return all our territory."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 30, 2022, Russian troops left the Zmiinyi Island.

After that, the American company Maxar Technologies published satellite photos of the Zmiinyi Island in the Black Sea after units of the Russian occupation forces left it.