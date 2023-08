Germany confirms Leopard 1 tanks procurement for Ukraine and promises to transfer 5 more evacuation vehicles

The German government has confirmed that the German Rheinmetall concern purchased 50 previously written-off Leopard 1 tanks from Belgium for further transfer to Ukraine.

This was reported by the German publication Deustche Welle with reference to the German Ministry of Defense.

The German Defense Ministry said Rheinmetall had purchased tanks from Belgium to further re-equip them with new equipment.

The department added that 25 Leopard 1 tanks would eventually be handed over to Ukraine.

Besides, Ukraine will receive five armored repair and evacuation vehicles and two training tanks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, August 9, Business AM reported, citing its own sources, that an unknown country bought 50 Leopard 1 tanks from Belgium.

Later, the German newspaper Handelsblatt wrote that Leopard 1 tanks were bought by the German concern Rheinmetall from the private Belgian company OIP Land Systems.

We also reported that at the end of June, the Swiss government banned the export of almost 100 Leopard 1 tanks, which could later be transferred to Ukraine.