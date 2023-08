More than 60% of the energy infrastructure in Kyiv has been prepared for the autumn-winter period. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

"The issue that concerns Kyiv residents a lot. In the autumn-winter period 22/23, as a result of 15 missile attacks, about 63% of the city's energy capacity was damaged. But last winter brought us both calamity and experience. Our main priorities this year are the physical protection of important facilities and the restoration of energy infrastructure," said Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Popko said that on average more than 60% of the entire infrastructure has been prepared, 70% of hydraulic tests on heat networks have been completed, energy and utilities are conducting the necessary measures to restore the operability of Kyiv thermal power plants.

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration added that assistance in the form of power equipment, heating network pipelines and generators to Kyiv was provided by USAID, and generators for artesian wells were transferred from UNICEF. Kyiv also receives assistance from its sister cities - Prague, Paris, Munich, Riga, Budapest, Barcelona, Hamburg, Odense, Tampere.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine is preparing for various scenarios of events in the winter due to possible missile attacks by the aggressor state of Russia on the power system.

So, in Ukraine, 60% of the planned work has already been carried out to restore electricity networks damaged by shelling from Russia.

However, the Verkhovna Rada is already predicting a difficult winter, the electricity cutoffs and a difficult heating season.