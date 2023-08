Strikes on the logistics of the occupiers in the south are quite effective, since the intensity of shelling by the Russians has decreased.

The spokeswoman of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Nataliya Humeniuk, said this on the air of the telethon, RBC-Ukraine writes.

She noted that the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the south of Ukraine, namely in the Kherson Region, continue counter-battery fighting.

"Now a characteristic feature is that the enemy is trying to keep the number of shelling on the right bank and the opposite bank of the Dnipro-Buh estuary at 70, but the number of shells has significantly decreased. If it was 400-500 before, now the enemy can use up to 300 shells per day. This means that the blow to its logistics and supplies is quite effective," the spokeswoman said.

Humeniuk also added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are putting pressure on the enemy in order to knock it out of the left bank of the Kherson Region. According to her, the defenders are still working remotely, using artillery. So, over the past day, two enemy guns and a boat with a sabotage-reconnaissance group were destroyed.

Also, as the spokeswoman noted, our soldiers in the south eliminated the command and observation post and control post of the occupiers, and neutralized 55 invaders.

Humeniuk explained that the occupiers have now become more active in a geographically difficult area, where there are islands and straits. They are trying to conduct reconnaissance.

"In particular, in order to cover up their actions, they intensify the shelling of settlements that are closer to the delta. Yesterday they suffered the most. Bilozerka was shelled very powerfully. Eight civilians were wounded, and there were serious wounds. It is characteristic that the Russians again hit the places where people gather - the church, the administration building," the spokeswoman explained.

It will be recalled that Humeniuk previously explained why the Russians are shelling the Zmiyinyi Island.