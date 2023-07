The aggressor country Russia is firing at the Zmiinyi Island to demonstrate its presence in the Black Sea.

The head of the joint coordination press center of the southern defense forces Nataliya Humeniuk announced this on the air of the telethon, TSN reports.

According to her, it was not so much about the island, but it was a "message of dominance in the Black Sea" from Russia.

"The Zmiinyi Island and water area around it is in principle a node of sea transport routes, where the ship orientation and the redirection of the course to the ports of Ukraine in particular are possible. Such bombings around the island can be aimed at demonstrating their own presence, strength and control of the situation in the northwestern part of the Black Sea," Humeniuk commented on the shelling of the Zmiinyi Island on July 30.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, for the third time this month, the Russian occupiers attacked the liberated Zmiinyi Island in the Black Sea with tactical aircraft.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the 500th day of a large-scale war came to the Zmiinyi Island and addressed Ukrainians.

Also after Zelenskyy’s visit, the Russians dropped a high-explosive bomb on the Zmiinyi Island.