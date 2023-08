The Armed Forces of Ukraine laid tens of thousands of mines on the border with the Republic of Belarus in the Rivne Region.

This is stated in the report of the command of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On the border section in the Rivne Region, the number of observation posts has been increased, new strongholds have been formed, more than 15 new strongholds have been opened, tens of thousands of mines have been laid and among them at least 20% are anti-personnel mines in a controlled version," said Serhii Naiev, commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Naiev stressed that as of now there are no signs in the Volyn direction that the enemy is preparing for a ground offensive operation, but the defense forces always count on the worst scenario and are preparing for this.

He recalled that a month ago, commanders and chiefs in the Northern Operating Zone received tasks to mine terrain, equip new defensive positions, strengthen the protection and defense of important civilian facilities of critical infrastructure.

"At present, there is no threat, but it may form in the future. And in order to create the necessary forces for the enemy from that day and start offensive actions here, it will take him at least a month and a half," Naiev assured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the agreement on the location of Wagner PMC mercenaries in Belarus between the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Yevgeny Prigozhin ceased to operate.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda announced the presence of Wagner PMC near the Lithuanian border in the Grodno Region of Belarus.

Poland has deployed combat helicopters to the border with Belarus.