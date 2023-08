We will not hesitate to use weapons. Poland brings helicopters to border with Belarus

The Armed Forces of Poland have regrouped combat helicopters of two units to the border with Belarus, where earlier there was an incident of violation of airspace by Belarusian aircraft.

Polish General Marek Sokolowski reported this, his words are quoted by TVP.

During the briefing, in which the Minister of Defense Mariusz Blaszczak also took part, General Sokolowski said that after regrouping, helicopters will be in immediate response mode.

"There are pilots here who were with me in Afghanistan and Iraq. If something disturbing happens, they will not hesitate to use their weapons," Sokolowski said.

The general added that combat helicopters will be based in two places near the border with Belarus.

According to open sources, both Soviet helicopters (Мі-2, Мі-8 and Mi-17) and helicopters of their own production - PZL W-3 Sokol are in service with Poland.

What helicopters will be deployed to the border with Belarus, General Sokolowski did not specify.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last Tuesday, August 1, two helicopters of the Armed Forces of Belarus violated Polish airspace and flew into the country.

In Minsk, this information was denied, and they accused Warsaw of making a statement for allegedly building up a military presence near the Belarusian border.

We also reported that on August 2, Poland summoned a Belarusian diplomat and protested over an incident involving a violation of airspace by two helicopters of the Armed Forces of Belarus.