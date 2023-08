An air-launched ballistic missile of the aggressor state of Russia hit a residential building in the Kolomyia District of the Ivano-Frankivsk Region, killing an 8-year-old boy. This was reported on Facebook by the Ministry of Interior Affairs on Friday, August 11.

"The occupiers hit a residential building in the Kolomyia District. At about 10:00 a.m., the invaders hit the territory of the region with aerobalistic missiles. A missile hit the grounds of a private house where a family with three children lived. As a result of the shelling, an 8-year-old boy was killed," the report said.

The blast wave and debris partially destroyed a household building. Currently, data on other victims are being clarified, the Ministry of Interior Affairs informs.

Consequences of the Russian missile hit in the Ivano-Frankivsk Region. Photo: Ministry of Interior Affairs Consequences of the Russian missile hit in the Ivano-Frankivsk Region. Photo: Ministry of Interior Affairs

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 11, the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration Svitlana Onyshchuk said that the terrorist troops of the aggressor state of Russia launched a missile attack on a civilian object in the Carpathian region, as a result of which a child was killed and there were victims.

Also on August 11, as a result of a missile attack by the aggressor state of Russia on Kyiv, the debris of a missile fell on the territory of one of the children's hospitals of the capital.