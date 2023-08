Russian missile's debris falls on territory of children's hospital in Kyiv – city mayor Klitschko

As a result of a missile attack by the aggressor state of Russia on Kyiv, fragments of the missile fell on the territory of one of the capital's children's hospitals.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on his Telegram channel on Friday, August 11.

"Debris of a rocket fell on the territory of one of the capital's children's hospitals. There were no injuries or damage reported. Emergency services are on the scene," Klitschko wrote.

An air alert has been declared over the territory of Ukraine due to the launch of Russian missiles. The anti-aircraft defense system was activated in Kyiv.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, last day, August 10, the Russian invaders shelled five districts of the Kharkiv Region. Casualties were reported.

During the past day, on August 10, the military terrorist states of the Russian Federation fired 60 times on peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region.

Also, on August 10, the Russian occupation army launched a rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia.