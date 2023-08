As a result of the thunderstorm, 127 settlements in the Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Kirovohrad Regions were cut off.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As a result of the thunderstorm, 127 settlements in the Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Kirovohrad Regions were cut off. The Sumy and Poltava Regions were the most affected, where, respectively, 66 and 37 settlements remain without power. About 12,000 consumers are without power. Restoration work is underway," the message says.

355 settlements in the Donetsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Sumy and Chernihiv Regions were cut off due to shelling by the occupiers.

"In the Donetsk Region, as a result of the shelling, the linear production control of main gas pipelines, a non-working gas distribution station that has not worked since last year, and the administration building were damaged. Also, due to the increased shelling in the Kherson Region, 48 settlements remain without power. However, over the past day, the power engineers were able to restore power in 8 settlements, which were without electricity due to shelling. Due to the proximity to enemy positions, the brigades have to work under shelling conditions," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 8, 140 settlements in 4 regions were cut off due to bad weather.