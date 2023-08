As a result of the thunderstorm, 140 settlements in the Volyn, Kyiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv Regions were cut off.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Sumy Region, where 63 settlements remain without power, and the Chernihiv Region (60 settlements) were the most affected. In total, more than 61,000 consumers were restored to power during the day. Most of them are consumers in the Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, and Rivne Regions who were cut off due to bad weather," the message says.

As a result of technological violations, part of the consumers in the Zaporizhzhia Region remained without electricity.

As a result of shelling in the Donetsk Region, 7 settlements were cut off.

Also, due to shelling, some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv Regions remain without electricity.

"As part of the preparation for the new heating season, a large-scale repair campaign is underway at the thermal, hydro, and nuclear generation facilities. During the day, the production of electricity by hydroelectric power stations exceeded the planned indicators by 47%," the message says.

Commercial import of electricity over the past day amounted to 7,172 MWh, there was no export of electricity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 7, due to bad weather, more than 300 settlements in 11 regions were cut off.