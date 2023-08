Zelenskyy instructs to provide humanitarian aid to Slovenia to overcome consequences of flood

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to provide humanitarian aid to Slovenia in order to help overcome the consequences of the flood emergency. This is stated in decree No. 484 of August 10, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers is tasked with providing humanitarian aid to Slovenia.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko said on Facebook that Ukraine offers Slovenia a helicopter to help overcome the consequences of floods.

According to media reports, protracted rains caused major floods in Slovenia at the beginning of August, a natural disaster that, according to experts, can be considered the strongest in the country's modern history.

Slovenia estimated damages from floods and landslides at more than EUR 500 million and asked the EU and NATO for technical assistance.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, Zelenskyy instructed to provide humanitarian aid to Turkey to overcome the consequences of the earthquake.