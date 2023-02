President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to provide humanitarian aid to Turkiye to overcome the consequences of the earthquake. This is stated in decree No. 61 of February 7, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In order to help overcome the consequences of the emergency situation that arose in the Republic of Turkiye as a result of the earthquake, in accordance with Article 10 of the Law of Ukraine "On Humanitarian Aid", I decree: to provide humanitarian aid to the Republic of Turkiye," the decree reads.

The Cabinet of Ministers is tasked with providing humanitarian aid to Turkiye.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleh Nikolenko, said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had received 27 appeals about Ukrainian citizens in the disaster zone, with whom there is no contact, of which the embassy has already searched for 6 Ukrainians, their condition is satisfactory, there are no threats to life, part of the citizens' houses were destroyed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine did not receive information about the presence of Ukrainians among the victims of the earthquake.

Zelenskyy expressed his condolences to the President of Turkiye Recep Erdogan, the Turkish people and the families of the victims of the devastating earthquake that occurred on February 6 in the southeast of Turkiye.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukrainian rescuers will be sent to Turkiye to help their colleagues who work in areas where a powerful earthquake occurred in the morning.

On Monday, February 6, an earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale occurred in Turkiye and northwestern Syria. As of the morning of January 7, Turkiye reported 2,921 victims of natural disasters and 15,834 injured of various degrees of severity. At the same time, 7,800 people were rescued from the rubble.