The temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region) is connected to the main power line.

This was announced by the press service of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yesterday evening, it was possible to connect the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP to the main overhead power line of 750 kW. The reason for the disconnection is a broken wire as a result of enemy shelling. At the same time, the place of damage was several kilometers from the station. A slight decrease in the water level in the cooling pond is recorded. Currently, it is 16.19 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the station," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of August 10, the Zaporizhzhia NPP lost power from the main external power transmission line with a voltage of 750 kV and was on the verge of another blackout.