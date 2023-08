Kuleba on peace talks: we can never see Putin and Zelenskyy at the same table

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba ruled out the possibility of meeting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and president of the aggressor state of Russia Vladimir Putin to hold peace talks. Kuleba said this in an interview with the Italian publication Corriere della sera, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"No. Putin is not a partner. He committed too many very serious crimes. There are other diplomatic ways of mediating negotiations. But we understand that we can never see Putin and Zelenskyy at the same table," he said.

Kuleba noted that Ukraine will be able to negotiate peace after the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, but not with Putin.

"We can negotiate after the withdrawal of their troops from our lands, but not with Putin. The goal of restoring territorial integrity can be achieved through military and diplomatic means. Our generals care about the first. Their task is to force the Russians to retreat and realize that a diplomatic solution is better for them than a military one. I care about the diplomatic component," the minister said.

Kuleba is convinced that the Ukrainian counteroffensive will bring results. He stressed that Ukrainians are fighting for their survival and they have no other way.

Asked if it would be possible to start negotiations today before the complete withdrawal of Russian forces, Kuleba said that it all depends on the specific circumstances.

"It always depends on the specific circumstances. We don't take the Russians at their word, no one in their right mind can take them at their word. Before you believe, for example, in the retreat of Russian troops, you will need to make sure that this is serious, not a hoax, in order to then return and attack again. I understand these questions and their logic, but there are no unambiguous answers to them, and the lives of millions of people are at stake," he said.

When asked who it is possible to negotiate, if not with Putin, Kuleba cited the example of last year's grain agreement, which was brokered by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He noted that the negotiations require some creativity to find solutions and Ukraine will look for them, but there are currently no conditions, because Russia continues to attack Ukraine and prefers war over peace.

Kuleba believes that Erdogan can help restore the grain agreement, meanwhile, Ukraine is working on the development of alternative ways to export grain and other products through land corridors.

He also does not yet see any progress on the path of peaceful mediation of the Vatican, but the invitation to the Pope to visit Ukraine is relevant.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the media reported that the United Arab Emirates intends in partnership with the Vatican to launch a new peace initiative on the situation in Ukraine and arrange a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

On September 30, 2022, Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on Ukraine's actions in response to Russia's attempt to annex the territories of Ukraine, which, in particular, stated the impossibility of holding negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.