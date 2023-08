Titanium ore export down 27 times over 7M

In January-July 2023, the export of titanium ores and concentrate decreased 27 times to 7,087 tons compared to January-July 2022.

This is stated in the information of the State Customs Service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In monetary terms, the export of titanium ores and concentrate decreased 6 times to USD 11.897 million.

At the same time, Ukraine exported titanium ores mainly to Turkiye (30.6%), Japan (26.98%), India (8.57%).

In January-July, titanium ores were not imported.

In 2022, exports of titanium ores and concentrate decreased by 41.8% to 322,100 tons compared to 2021.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July the United Mining and Chemical Company (UMCC) joint stock company resumed the work of the Irshansk mining and processing plant (Zhytomyr Region).

The United Mining and Chemical Company is the largest producer of titanium raw materials in Ukraine.

It includes Vilnohirsk Ore Plant and Irshansk Mining and Processing Plant (Zhytomyr Region).

100% of the corporate rights of the UMCC are in the management of the State Property Fund.