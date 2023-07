The United Mining and Chemical Company (UMCC) joint stock company has resumed the work of the Irshansk mining and processing plant (Zhytomyr Region).

This is stated in the message of the UMCC, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"After a long period of downtime since October last year, the Irshansk mining and processing plant, branch of UMCC JSC, is finally restoring its capacities. On July 5, the enrichment factory of branch No. 3 was put into operation. The enrichment of the rough concentrate will be carried out using a dry scheme. During today's shift, our employees have already completed their first scheduled task and released 220 tons of Irshansk ilmenite concentrate," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the UMCC plans to export 170,000 tons of ilmenite concentrate in 2023.

The United Mining and Chemical Company is the largest producer of titanium raw materials in Ukraine.

It includes Vilnohirsk Ore Plant and Irshansk Mining and Processing Plant (Zhytomyr Region).

100% of the corporate rights of the UMCC are in the management of the State Property Fund.