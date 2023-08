A power unit at one of the thermal power plants (TPP) in the front-line region, which was previously disconnected due to damage caused by hostilities, is connected to the power system.

This was announced by the press service of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At one of the TPPs in the front-line region, a power unit, which was previously disconnected due to damage caused by hostilities, was put into operation. It added 125 MW of power to the power system. In preparation for the new heating season, a large-scale repair campaign is underway at generation facilities - thermal , hydro- and nuclear," the message reads.

According to the report, 110 settlements in the Donetsk Region were cut off due to hostilities.

In the Zaporizhzhia Region, 69 settlements were cut off.

Also, due to shelling, some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Kherson, and Chernihiv Regions remain without electricity.

"In the Dnipropetrovsk Region, due to technological reasons, an ignition occurred in the network of distribution lines. The fire was extinguished by units of the State Emergency Service. In the Poltava Region, due to a technological outage, 1,800 consumers were left without power, in particular, the hospital in the city of Lubny was cut off," the message says.

As a result of unfavorable weather conditions, 14 settlements in the Sumy and Chernihiv Regions were disconnected.

At the same time, 12 settlements were connected in the Sumy Region over the past day.

Commercial import of electricity over the past day amounted to 4,551 MWh, there was no export of electricity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 9, a 240 MW thermal generation power unit came out of repair.