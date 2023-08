The next TPP power unit comes out of repair - Energy Ministry

A 240 MW thermal generation power unit came out of repair.

This was announced by the press service of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Due to the military aggression, about 50% of the energy system was damaged and destroyed. But despite the difficulties, the repair campaign is going according to schedule. Energy workers work 24/7 so that every home has heat and light in winter," said Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in preparation for the heating season, five power units of nuclear power plants (NPP) with a capacity of 4.4 GW have been repaired, while four more power units with a capacity of 3.4 GW are under repair.