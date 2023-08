The Verkhovna Rada canceled the need to obtain a license for the production of alcohol by small wineries.

This was announced by the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the notification, the adopted bill provides for:

- abolition of the need for small wine productions to obtain a license for alcohol production. Instead, a register of small wine productions will be created;

- the requirements for the material and technical base of small wine productions will be reduced;

- instead of monthly reporting, producers will prepare an annual report;

- it is allowed to pour wine and wine drinks into metal cans and kegs (as it is established in Europe and the USA).

Also, according to the report, the Verkhovna Rada supported as a basis bill 9139 on "On grapes and viticulture products" (No. 9139), after the adoption of which the relevant legislation will be brought into line with EU norms.

In particular, the terms and definitions, classification of grape varieties and requirements for the production of viticulture and winemaking products will be unified; the mechanism of protection of geographical indications on the territory of Ukraine is defined; creation of a single state "Vine-growing and wine-making register" was approved.

The possibility of state support for viticulture and winemaking is also provided; the principles of wine production inspections were established, controlling institutions and their powers were recognized, and sanctions imposed for violating the requirements of the law were specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers plans to increase the minimum wholesale and retail prices for alcoholic beverages.