The Cabinet of Ministers plans to increase the minimum wholesale and retail prices for alcoholic beverages.

This is stated in the draft government decree, which is published on the website of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the document, retail prices for vodka and alcoholic beverages are planned to increase by 13%; for whiskey, rum and gin - by 25%; on cognac (brandy) - by 11-12%.

It is also planned to increase retail prices for wine products.

In particular, for ordinary (non-sparkling) wines - by 62%; for cider and perry, wines, vermouth and other fermented drinks, the actual strength of which is higher than 1.2% of volume units of ethyl alcohol, but not higher than 22% of volume units of ethyl alcohol - by 61-71%, for sparkling and carbonated wine drinks - by 28%.

"The current size of the minimum wholesale and retail prices for alcoholic beverages was introduced in September 2018, in addition to the retail price for sparkling wines and carbonated wine drinks, the size of which was increased in accordance with the Cabinet of Ministers Decree No. 17 of January 13, 2021. Taking into account the changes that took place in the socio-economic and tax spheres, in particular: the increase in the cost component of prices (raw materials, components, energy carriers, labor costs, etc.), as well as the change in the excise tax rates for alcoholic beverages from March 1, 2022, the size of the minimum prices does not correspond to the real costs of economic entities for the production and sale of alcoholic beverages and needs to be adjusted," the explanatory note to the document states.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, the Cabinet of Ministers increased the cost of excise stamps for alcoholic products by 84%, or by 16 kopecks to 35 kopecks, for tobacco products by 78%, or by 7 kopecks to 16 kopecks.