Searches conducted at Ex-MP from Party of Regions Makeienko in case of laundering more than UAH 500 million

The Security Service of Ukraine, together with the State Bureau of Investigation, is conducting searches at the places of residence and work of the former Member of Parliament of Ukraine, the former deputy head of the faction of the banned Party of Regions. This is stated in the message of the SSU.

So, it is reported that law enforcement officers check his involvement in the legalization of proceeds of crime in the amount of more than half a billion hryvnias. Information on the tax evasion by the ex-MP during 2011-2014 in the amount of more than UAH 63 million is also checked.

"In this regard, investigative actions are taking place in the homes of heads of companies controlled by the MP, including registration in offshore jurisdictions," the SSU notes.

According to law enforcement officials, it was through these commercial structures that the former MP could carry out transactions to legalize "unofficial" income.

Within the framework of criminal proceedings initiated under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

part 3 of Art. 209 (legalization (laundering) of property obtained by criminal means);

part 3 of Art. 212 (evasion from the payment of taxes, fees (mandatory payments)), an investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The sanction of the articles provides for the punishment of up to 12 years in prison with deprivation of the right to occupy certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years and with confiscation of property.

As sources in the SBI told Ukrainian News Agency, we are talking about Volodymyr Makeienko, a former MP of Ukraine, who until 2014 served as a deputy chairman of the Party of Regions faction, and was also a member of the political council of the Party of Regions. In the past, he was also the owner of the Priamyi TV channel (2017-2021).

Recall that in 2019, the SBI already conducted searches at Makeienko. They related to the case of tax evasion in the acquisition of the Priamyi TV channel.