The Swiss Federal Council rejected Ruag AG's request to sell 96 Leopard 1 A5 tanks to Ukraine because it contradicts the country's neutrality. It was stated in the message of the Federal Council of the Government of Switzerland on Wednesday, June 28.

“On 28 June, the Federal Council rejected a request from Ruag AG concerning the export of 96 Leopard 1 A5 tanks destined for Ukraine as it is inconsistent with applicable law. It has therefore given priority to Switzerland's commitments as a neutral country and to the reliability of its application of the rule of law,” the government said in a statement.

The Federal Council concluded that the sale of 96 tanks was not possible on the basis of current legislation, since allowing the sale of tanks would entail an adjustment to Switzerland's neutrality policy. The statement also states that Ruag AG on June 27 filed for the sale of 96 used and non-working Leopard 1 A5 main battle tanks. The tanks stored in Italy were to be repaired in Germany and then re-exported to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 15, Bild reported that Switzerland intends to sell 25 of its 96 decommissioned Leopard tanks back to Germany, which will be upgraded there for further shipment to Ukraine.

On June 13, German Ambassador to Poland Thomas Bagger said that Berlin and Warsaw had almost completed negotiations on the creation of a Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tank repair center for Ukraine in Poland.

Norway delivered 8 German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. In addition to tanks and support vehicles, Norway allocated funds for the procurement of ammunition and spare parts for Leopard 2.