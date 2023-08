As of the morning of August 9, five enemy ships were on combat duty in the Black Sea, of which 1 carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles. Total salvo made up to 4 missiles. This is stated in the message of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Besides, in the Sea of ​ ​ Azov there was 1 enemy ship. And the Mediterranean Sea there were 8 enemy ships on combat duty, of which 2 carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, a total salvo of up to 24 missiles.

In a day, in the interests of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation, the following passed along the Kerch-Yenikal Strait:

to the Sea of ​ ​ Azov - 19 ships, of which 4 moved from the Bosphorus Strait;

to the Black Sea - 21 ships, of which 4 continued movement from the Bosphorus Strait.

Russia continues to violate the 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) by turning off automatic identification systems (AIS) on civilian vessels in the waters of the Sea of Azov, the message added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the joint press center of the South Security and Defense Forces Natalya Humeniuk said that the Russian fleet in panic is maneuvering in the Black Sea after drone attacks.

Besides, drone attacks on Russian vessels in the Black Sea were commented on in the Pentagon.