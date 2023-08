Mine in Donetsk Region de-energized again due to shelling by occupiers - Energy Ministry

On August 9, due to shelling by the Russian occupiers, a coal mine in the Donetsk Region was again cut off.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Enemy terror continues in the front-line and border regions with the Russian Federation. As a result of shelling of the Donetsk Region at night, an overhead power line was damaged, which led to the blackout of one of the mines. At that moment, workers were underground, they managed to be brought to the surface unharmed. Restoration work is ongoing," the message says.

In the Kherson Region, the power engineers restored 8 settlements in a day, which were previously disconnected due to a fire on the power transmission line that arose as a result of shelling.

Also, due to shelling, some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv Regions remain without power.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 22, 2 mines in the Donetsk Region were de-energized due to shelling by the Russian occupiers.